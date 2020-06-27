All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 370 Arroyo Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
370 Arroyo Terrace
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:21 PM

370 Arroyo Terrace

370 Arroyo Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

370 Arroyo Terrace, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This is an opportunity to lease an Historic Greene and Green restored residence in an absolutely prime West Pasadena neighborhood. This home is located close to Old Town, the Gamble house and the Rose bowl. It also has beautiful views of the Arroyo and mountains beyond. With 3 bedrooms and three bathroom the house is filled with original character. Pets are allowed with the owner's approval and the property has an enclosed lush backyard.
This is an opportunity to lease an Historic Greene and Green restored residence in an absolutely prime West Pasadena neighborhood. This home is located close to Old Town, the Gamble house and the Rose bowl. It also has beautiful views of the Arroyo and mountains beyond. With 3 bedrooms and three bathroom the house is filled with original character. Pets are allowed with the owner's approval and the property has an enclosed lush backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Arroyo Terrace have any available units?
370 Arroyo Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 370 Arroyo Terrace have?
Some of 370 Arroyo Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Arroyo Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
370 Arroyo Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Arroyo Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Arroyo Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 370 Arroyo Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 370 Arroyo Terrace offers parking.
Does 370 Arroyo Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Arroyo Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Arroyo Terrace have a pool?
No, 370 Arroyo Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 370 Arroyo Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, 370 Arroyo Terrace has accessible units.
Does 370 Arroyo Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Arroyo Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton