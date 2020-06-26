All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

35 S El Nido Ave. #7

35 El Nido Ave · No Longer Available
Location

35 El Nido Ave, Pasadena, CA 91107
Eaton Blanche Park

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful condo for rent in Pasadena - Wonderfully updated one bedroom, one bath condo available in Pasadena. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Fully remodeled bathroom. Recessed lighting, crown molding, and new tile and laminate flooring throughout. Inquire today at (626) 406-1296 or support@sdi-m.com!

*We perform background and credit checks on all our applicants. No cosigners allowed.
*A minimum income of 2.5x the rent is required (Ex. $2,000 monthly rent requires $5,000 monthly income)
*A minimum credit score of 650 is required

(RLNE5588181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 have any available units?
35 S El Nido Ave. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 have?
Some of 35 S El Nido Ave. #7's amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
35 S El Nido Ave. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 is pet friendly.
Does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 offer parking?
No, 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 does not offer parking.
Does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 have a pool?
No, 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 does not have a pool.
Does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 have accessible units?
No, 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 S El Nido Ave. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
