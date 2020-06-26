35 S El Nido Ave. #7

Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful condo for rent in Pasadena - Wonderfully updated one bedroom, one bath condo available in Pasadena. Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Fully remodeled bathroom. Recessed lighting, crown molding, and new tile and laminate flooring throughout. Inquire today at (626) 406-1296 or support@sdi-m.com!



*We perform background and credit checks on all our applicants. No cosigners allowed.

*A minimum income of 2.5x the rent is required (Ex. $2,000 monthly rent requires $5,000 monthly income)

*A minimum credit score of 650 is required



(RLNE5588181)