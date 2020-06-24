333 N Hill Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage hot tub

Gardens on Hill, unit 206, is a single level, main floor, corner unit that shares only one common wall. The complex was built in 2007 with luxury finishes and attention to detail throughout. The decorative wrought iron gates, landscaped courtyard and soothing water feature greet guests and allow residents to relax and enjoy the So Cal weather. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is bright and airy with an open floor plan concept for the living room, dining room and kitchen. Luxury details include boxed ceilings, crown molding, dual pane wood trimmed windows, recessed lighting, attractive fireplace and French doors leading to a balcony. The kitchen features granite counters, stone tile backsplash, custom wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Refresh and relax in the master suite with a lovely east-facing balcony to enjoy the sunrise. There are high ceilings, a walk-in closet and upscale bathroom features such as granite counters, spa tub and custom tile work. The unit comes with two side-by-side parking spaces in the secure subterranean garage accessible via the elevator or stairwell. Located close to the 210 freeway, Gold Line, Cal Tech, PCC and convenient to Old Pasadena with its many entertainment choices