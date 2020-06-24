All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

333 N Hill Avenue

333 North Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 North Hill Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Gardens on Hill, unit 206, is a single level, main floor, corner unit that shares only one common wall. The complex was built in 2007 with luxury finishes and attention to detail throughout. The decorative wrought iron gates, landscaped courtyard and soothing water feature greet guests and allow residents to relax and enjoy the So Cal weather. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is bright and airy with an open floor plan concept for the living room, dining room and kitchen. Luxury details include boxed ceilings, crown molding, dual pane wood trimmed windows, recessed lighting, attractive fireplace and French doors leading to a balcony. The kitchen features granite counters, stone tile backsplash, custom wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Refresh and relax in the master suite with a lovely east-facing balcony to enjoy the sunrise. There are high ceilings, a walk-in closet and upscale bathroom features such as granite counters, spa tub and custom tile work. The unit comes with two side-by-side parking spaces in the secure subterranean garage accessible via the elevator or stairwell. Located close to the 210 freeway, Gold Line, Cal Tech, PCC and convenient to Old Pasadena with its many entertainment choices

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 N Hill Avenue have any available units?
333 N Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 N Hill Avenue have?
Some of 333 N Hill Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 N Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 N Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 333 N Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 333 N Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 333 N Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 333 N Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 N Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 333 N Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 333 N Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 N Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 N Hill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
