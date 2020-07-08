Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

33 W. Glenarm St - Property Id: 276400



Near major public transport, walking distance from metro station.

Easy freeway access.

Walking distance from several retail and commercial locations.

Great Residential Environment.



Must-See Recently Remodeled Unit.

Spacious dining room, and large windows for natural light throughout.

Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful back splash, and stainless steel appliances included: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.

Washer and Dryer inside unit.

Garage parking included.

Please call or text Tim for a faster response (213)842-9104.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276400

Property Id 276400



(RLNE5786975)