Amenities
33 W. Glenarm St - Property Id: 276400
Near major public transport, walking distance from metro station.
Easy freeway access.
Walking distance from several retail and commercial locations.
Great Residential Environment.
Must-See Recently Remodeled Unit.
Spacious dining room, and large windows for natural light throughout.
Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful back splash, and stainless steel appliances included: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.
Washer and Dryer inside unit.
Garage parking included.
Please call or text Tim for a faster response (213)842-9104.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276400
Property Id 276400
(RLNE5786975)