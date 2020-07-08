All apartments in Pasadena
33 W Glenarm St

33 Glenarm Street · No Longer Available
Location

33 Glenarm Street, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
33 W. Glenarm St - Property Id: 276400

Near major public transport, walking distance from metro station.
Easy freeway access.
Walking distance from several retail and commercial locations.
Great Residential Environment.

Must-See Recently Remodeled Unit.
Spacious dining room, and large windows for natural light throughout.
Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, beautiful back splash, and stainless steel appliances included: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.
Washer and Dryer inside unit.
Garage parking included.
Please call or text Tim for a faster response (213)842-9104.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276400
Property Id 276400

(RLNE5786975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

