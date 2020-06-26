All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106

286 N Madison Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

286 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 Available 06/21/19 Beautiful 1BD/1BA Condo! Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Parking Included, Great Location! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is walking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Old Town Pasadena
- Shops on Lake Avenue
- California Institute of Technology
- Target
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Chase Bank
- Bank of America
- Paseo Colorado
- Pasadena Playhouse
- City Hall
- Pasadena Public Library
- Urth Cafe
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Stainless steal appliances are available and the home has central a/c and heat. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well.

Condo includes:
~ Newer Property (Built in 2003)
~ Hardwood Floors
~ Large closets
~ Central AC & Heating
~ Washer & Dryer In the Home
~ One Underground Parking Space Included
~ Great safe neighborhood
~ Great location
~ Professional Property Management w/ Online Payments

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

*Sorry no pets allowed*

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have any available units?
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have?
Some of 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton