Pasadena, CA
2842 Nina Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

2842 Nina Street

2842 Nina Street · No Longer Available
Location

2842 Nina Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous remodeled apartment in East Pasadena with many new features and an incredible convenient location! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is the perfect home for roommates, couple, small family, or even an individual who wants to live in a prime location in Pasadena. This upper story unit welcomes you into the living room that features beautiful new engineered wood flooring. The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, beautiful new floors, and brand new wood cabinets with granite counter-tops. 2 spacious bedrooms share a full bathroom, also remodeled to match the kitchen. This unit includes one assigned covered parking space in the community and belongs to the Pasadena Unified School District. Don’t miss your chance to live in this newly renovated gem, located near a wide variety of shopping plazas, grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, specialty stores, parks, and more; this property also provides easy access to the I-210 freeway, perfect for commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 Nina Street have any available units?
2842 Nina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2842 Nina Street have?
Some of 2842 Nina Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2842 Nina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2842 Nina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 Nina Street pet-friendly?
No, 2842 Nina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2842 Nina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2842 Nina Street offers parking.
Does 2842 Nina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 Nina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 Nina Street have a pool?
No, 2842 Nina Street does not have a pool.
Does 2842 Nina Street have accessible units?
No, 2842 Nina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 Nina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 Nina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
