2842 Nina Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous remodeled apartment in East Pasadena with many new features and an incredible convenient location! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is the perfect home for roommates, couple, small family, or even an individual who wants to live in a prime location in Pasadena. This upper story unit welcomes you into the living room that features beautiful new engineered wood flooring. The kitchen boasts recessed lighting, beautiful new floors, and brand new wood cabinets with granite counter-tops. 2 spacious bedrooms share a full bathroom, also remodeled to match the kitchen. This unit includes one assigned covered parking space in the community and belongs to the Pasadena Unified School District. Don’t miss your chance to live in this newly renovated gem, located near a wide variety of shopping plazas, grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, specialty stores, parks, and more; this property also provides easy access to the I-210 freeway, perfect for commuters.