All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like
283 El Molino Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
283 El Molino Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

283 El Molino Ave

283 S El Molino Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

283 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Playhouse District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The grounds and buildings are well maintained and feature a beautiful, tranquil fountain. There is covered parking and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The apartments have an ideal layout for privacy and quietness.

The amenities include: most lower-level apartments have hardwood floors, wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes/blinds, stove, a separate dinning area, air conditioning, and a patio or balcony. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)

Building Amenities

Minutes from Old Town
Close to Pasadena Plaza
Hillside Community
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 283 El Molino Ave have any available units?
283 El Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 El Molino Ave have?
Some of 283 El Molino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 El Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
283 El Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 El Molino Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 283 El Molino Ave is pet friendly.
Does 283 El Molino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 283 El Molino Ave offers parking.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 El Molino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have a pool?
No, 283 El Molino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 283 El Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 283 El Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 283 El Molino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly PlacesPasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth LakeThe Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegePasadena City CollegeFuller Theological SeminaryCalifornia State University-Fullerton