278 E Washington Boulevard

Amenities
Remodeled 2bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in Pasadena. Recessed lighting in the livingroom. Open concept kitchen with updated cabinets, countertop, stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Laminated wood and carpet throughout the unit. Stackable washer and dryer included with the unit for tenant's convenience. Wall air-conditioning AC and wall heating units. Extremely convenient location: close to the City of Altadena, Eaton Canyon, Rose Bowl Stadium, Kidspace Museum, golf course, shops and restaurants, and much more! See virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/ac9e77fc-8696-4ff0-a9b7-23065c8aba40/