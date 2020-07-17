All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

278 E Washington Boulevard

278 East Washington Boulevard · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

278 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2bed/1bath downstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking in Pasadena. Recessed lighting in the livingroom. Open concept kitchen with updated cabinets, countertop, stainless steel stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Laminated wood and carpet throughout the unit. Stackable washer and dryer included with the unit for tenant's convenience. Wall air-conditioning AC and wall heating units. Extremely convenient location: close to the City of Altadena, Eaton Canyon, Rose Bowl Stadium, Kidspace Museum, golf course, shops and restaurants, and much more! See virtual tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/ac9e77fc-8696-4ff0-a9b7-23065c8aba40/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 E Washington Boulevard have any available units?
278 E Washington Boulevard has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 E Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 278 E Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 E Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
278 E Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 E Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 278 E Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 278 E Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 278 E Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 278 E Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 E Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 E Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 278 E Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 278 E Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 278 E Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 278 E Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 E Washington Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
