265 Arroyo Pkwy. Unit: 1187

Amenities
Community Amenities
24-Hour Fitness Center
Billiards Room
Resort-style roof-top pool with sundeck and pergola
Yoga studio
Metro Gold Line stop on-site
Convenient on-site retail shopping
Pasadena Police Substation on site
Clubhouse
Pet Friendly
Outdoor fireplace lounge
Subterranean parking garage
Business center with conference room
Grand public plaza
Restaurants On-Site: La Grande Orange, Kimagure friendly Restaurant, Stone Brew Company
Apartment Amenities
Central heat and air conditioning
Granite Countertops*
Penthouses and town homes
Vinyl wood plank flooring*
Spacious wardrobe and/or walk-in closets
Individual washers and dryers in apartments
Double stainless steel sinks*
Gourmet GE white-on-white appliance package*
Slate tile flooring*
Cable Ready
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
Vaulted and nine-foot ceilings*
Smooth texture wall finish with dramatic paint detail
Private balcony/deck*
Stainless steel appliance package*
Natural wood cabinets
Built-in microwave
*Select Homes