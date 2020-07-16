2484 E Mountain Street

Amenities
This charming condominium is located in the highly desirable Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena. The residence has been lovingly maintained and shows well. A welcoming walkway and a few steps up lead to a private front patio deck that opens to an entry, large living room and open dining room. The light and bright kitchen offers white cabinets, Avonite countertops, built-in display shelves, pantry and a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. The home features two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms plus an extra large downstairs bonus room with gas fireplace and three-quarter bathroom. The master suite has ample closet space and a private bathroom with mirrored vanity, wall sconces and an inviting over-sized shower. Other features include 1,150 square feet of living space, central air and heat, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, linen and entry closets, and an alarm system. The large two-car attached garage provides secure and direct access to the unit, plenty of extra storage space and a convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. The Association's park-like grounds offer tree-lined pathways and lush gardens leading to an inviting veranda, sparkling swimming pool, spa and two dry saunas. This condo is located in a great neighborhood, and is perfect for comfortable living and elegant entertaining.