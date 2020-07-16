All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2484 E Mountain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
2484 E Mountain Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

2484 E Mountain Street

2484 East Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2484 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Casa Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This charming condominium is located in the highly desirable Mountain Park Villas in Pasadena. The residence has been lovingly maintained and shows well. A welcoming walkway and a few steps up lead to a private front patio deck that opens to an entry, large living room and open dining room. The light and bright kitchen offers white cabinets, Avonite countertops, built-in display shelves, pantry and a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. The home features two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms plus an extra large downstairs bonus room with gas fireplace and three-quarter bathroom. The master suite has ample closet space and a private bathroom with mirrored vanity, wall sconces and an inviting over-sized shower. Other features include 1,150 square feet of living space, central air and heat, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, linen and entry closets, and an alarm system. The large two-car attached garage provides secure and direct access to the unit, plenty of extra storage space and a convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. The Association's park-like grounds offer tree-lined pathways and lush gardens leading to an inviting veranda, sparkling swimming pool, spa and two dry saunas. This condo is located in a great neighborhood, and is perfect for comfortable living and elegant entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2484 E Mountain Street have any available units?
2484 E Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2484 E Mountain Street have?
Some of 2484 E Mountain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2484 E Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
2484 E Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2484 E Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 2484 E Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2484 E Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 2484 E Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 2484 E Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2484 E Mountain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2484 E Mountain Street have a pool?
Yes, 2484 E Mountain Street has a pool.
Does 2484 E Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 2484 E Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2484 E Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2484 E Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton