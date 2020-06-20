244 Atchison St

Amenities
living room, kitchen, bedroom, and full bathroom. Gated, motion lights, private entryway, security bars, soft water system. New paint. Ceiling fan in bedroom. No smoking unit.ONLY 1 PARKING SPACE available.
Equipped with: stove, and refrigerator, bakers rack. Will consider small cat or dog with additional non refundable
deposit. Credit check, eviction and background check. $3000.00 total move in. Pets additional. ONLY 1 CAT OR 1 DOG ALLOWED. 1-1/2 block to public transportation, market close by also.
Appointments available now. Please email, text or leave message 626-240-3434.