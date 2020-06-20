All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:38 AM

244 Atchison St

244 Atchison Street · No Longer Available
Location

244 Atchison Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
La Pintoresca Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
living room, kitchen, bedroom, and full bathroom. Gated, motion lights, private entryway, security bars, soft water system. New paint. Ceiling fan in bedroom. No smoking unit.ONLY 1 PARKING SPACE available.
Equipped with: stove, and refrigerator, bakers rack. Will consider small cat or dog with additional non refundable
deposit. Credit check, eviction and background check. $3000.00 total move in. Pets additional. ONLY 1 CAT OR 1 DOG ALLOWED. 1-1/2 block to public transportation, market close by also.

Appointments available now. Please email, text or leave message 626-240-3434.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Atchison St have any available units?
244 Atchison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Atchison St have?
Some of 244 Atchison St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Atchison St currently offering any rent specials?
244 Atchison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Atchison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Atchison St is pet friendly.
Does 244 Atchison St offer parking?
Yes, 244 Atchison St offers parking.
Does 244 Atchison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Atchison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Atchison St have a pool?
No, 244 Atchison St does not have a pool.
Does 244 Atchison St have accessible units?
No, 244 Atchison St does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Atchison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Atchison St does not have units with dishwashers.

