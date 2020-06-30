243 Wallis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Mediterranean style complex built in 2006. Quiet rear unit. Formal entry, powder room, living room, French doors open to backyard, wood-like flooring throughout. Dining area, pantry, stainless steel appliance – stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer in unit. Each bedroom has own private bathroom. Second floor features two bedroom suites with balcony off one bedroom. Third floor offers master bedroom, large walk-in closet, and sliding door that opens to large private balcony that offers great views. Close to freeways, downtown Los Angeles, restaurants, Old Town and all of Pasadena’s desirable spots. Available to show starting January 4th, 2020.