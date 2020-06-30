All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 243 Wallis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
243 Wallis Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:01 PM

243 Wallis Street

243 Wallis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

243 Wallis Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Mediterranean style complex built in 2006. Quiet rear unit. Formal entry, powder room, living room, French doors open to backyard, wood-like flooring throughout. Dining area, pantry, stainless steel appliance – stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer in unit. Each bedroom has own private bathroom. Second floor features two bedroom suites with balcony off one bedroom. Third floor offers master bedroom, large walk-in closet, and sliding door that opens to large private balcony that offers great views. Close to freeways, downtown Los Angeles, restaurants, Old Town and all of Pasadena’s desirable spots. Available to show starting January 4th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Wallis Street have any available units?
243 Wallis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Wallis Street have?
Some of 243 Wallis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Wallis Street currently offering any rent specials?
243 Wallis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Wallis Street pet-friendly?
No, 243 Wallis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 243 Wallis Street offer parking?
No, 243 Wallis Street does not offer parking.
Does 243 Wallis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 Wallis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Wallis Street have a pool?
No, 243 Wallis Street does not have a pool.
Does 243 Wallis Street have accessible units?
No, 243 Wallis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Wallis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Wallis Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton