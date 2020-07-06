All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2278 E Mountain Street

2278 East Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

2278 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Casa Grande

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1932 English Tudor home is full of charm. Original details offer a sense of warmth and tradition, while recent updates add convenience and luxury. Pristine original hardwood floors, wood built-ins and arched doorways give this home a special feel. Gas fireplace in the large living room. Two bedrooms are generously sized, with a built-in window seat facing the backyard in the master. Updated bathroom w/separate tub and shower. The formal dining room and breakfast nook with original corner built-ins both face the mountains. The charming kitchen retains vintage details such as a refurbished 40'' Wedgewood stove and a California cooler storage cabinet. A new kitchen annex extends the historic kitchen to add modern amenities such as a second sink, dishwasher, and recessed refrigerator. Spend summer evenings enjoying a built-in gas barbecue on the private screened-in porch. Generous brick terrace & spacious enclosed back-yard. Attached garage w/laundry area. Near Victory Park. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 E Mountain Street have any available units?
2278 E Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 E Mountain Street have?
Some of 2278 E Mountain Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 E Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
2278 E Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 E Mountain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2278 E Mountain Street is pet friendly.
Does 2278 E Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 2278 E Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 2278 E Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2278 E Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 E Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 2278 E Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 2278 E Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 2278 E Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 E Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2278 E Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.

