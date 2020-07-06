2278 E Mountain Street

Amenities

1932 English Tudor home is full of charm. Original details offer a sense of warmth and tradition, while recent updates add convenience and luxury. Pristine original hardwood floors, wood built-ins and arched doorways give this home a special feel. Gas fireplace in the large living room. Two bedrooms are generously sized, with a built-in window seat facing the backyard in the master. Updated bathroom w/separate tub and shower. The formal dining room and breakfast nook with original corner built-ins both face the mountains. The charming kitchen retains vintage details such as a refurbished 40'' Wedgewood stove and a California cooler storage cabinet. A new kitchen annex extends the historic kitchen to add modern amenities such as a second sink, dishwasher, and recessed refrigerator. Spend summer evenings enjoying a built-in gas barbecue on the private screened-in porch. Generous brick terrace & spacious enclosed back-yard. Attached garage w/laundry area. Near Victory Park. Pets negotiable.