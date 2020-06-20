1955 lincoln Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This upper floor rear unit is lovely. Newly updated kitchen and bath with wood like floors and new paint. Includes the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer hookups. Generous cabinet space in the kitchen. Light bright unit with spacious living room and dining combination. Laundry room hookups off kitchen with back door leading to rear yard of property. There is one car parking in the rear carport. Pets are permitted with a pet deposit. Rent includes water. Very quiet building close to Rose Bowl and Freeway access. Public transportation very close.