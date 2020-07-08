All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

1906 Belmont Ave

1906 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Belmont Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1920s Spanish Cottage! - This lovely two-bedroom home is equipped with brand new kitchen with a hidden dishwasher, new cabinets, brass hardware, open shelving, subway tile back-splash, and quartz countertops. Also featured is an open floor plan, ample storage with walk in closets, washer/dryer, and brand new HVAC system.

The entertainers backyard includes a covered patio, mature lemon tree and a tranquil landscape. One car garage and a long driveway for additional vehicles. This home is conveniently located for an easy bike ride to entertainment, restaurants, shopping and the Rose Bowl.

Landscaping service included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Belmont Ave have any available units?
1906 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Belmont Ave have?
Some of 1906 Belmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Belmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Belmont Ave offers parking.
Does 1906 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Belmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 1906 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1906 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Belmont Ave has units with dishwashers.

