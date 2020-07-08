1906 Belmont Ave

Amenities
Charming 1920s Spanish Cottage! - This lovely two-bedroom home is equipped with brand new kitchen with a hidden dishwasher, new cabinets, brass hardware, open shelving, subway tile back-splash, and quartz countertops. Also featured is an open floor plan, ample storage with walk in closets, washer/dryer, and brand new HVAC system.
The entertainers backyard includes a covered patio, mature lemon tree and a tranquil landscape. One car garage and a long driveway for additional vehicles. This home is conveniently located for an easy bike ride to entertainment, restaurants, shopping and the Rose Bowl.
Landscaping service included with rent!
