1906 Belmont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 1920s Spanish Cottage! - This lovely two-bedroom home is equipped with brand new kitchen with a hidden dishwasher, new cabinets, brass hardware, open shelving, subway tile back-splash, and quartz countertops. Also featured is an open floor plan, ample storage with walk in closets, washer/dryer, and brand new HVAC system.



The entertainers backyard includes a covered patio, mature lemon tree and a tranquil landscape. One car garage and a long driveway for additional vehicles. This home is conveniently located for an easy bike ride to entertainment, restaurants, shopping and the Rose Bowl.



Landscaping service included with rent!



GPM

DRE # 01995788

REALTOR



(RLNE4013477)