Last updated June 28 2019 at 7:15 AM

1796 La Loma Rd

1796 La Loma Road · No Longer Available
Location

1796 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Welcome home to this lovely mid-century modern in coveted San Rafael Hills of Pasadena with great views. Elevated above the street, this gem feels like a private oasis. With a generous sized pool and deck, there is plenty of room for enjoying the outdoors. Many windows flood the home with light and frame tree top views perfectly. The home is decidedly modern with strong, horizontal lines and an open layout that flows effortlessly. One bedroom is located off the entrance with access to outdoor area while the other three bedrooms are located on the upper level at the opposite side of the kitchen / living room. Balcony attached to living room to enjoy amazing sunsets. Located in a quiet area of Pasadena with tree lined streets and architecturally blessed homes; it is also adjacent to all the hip eateries and cafes in nearby Eagle Rock and Highland Park. This quintessential mid-century modern home is full of charm and ready to make it your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1796 La Loma Rd have any available units?
1796 La Loma Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1796 La Loma Rd have?
Some of 1796 La Loma Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1796 La Loma Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1796 La Loma Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1796 La Loma Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1796 La Loma Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1796 La Loma Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1796 La Loma Rd offers parking.
Does 1796 La Loma Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1796 La Loma Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1796 La Loma Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1796 La Loma Rd has a pool.
Does 1796 La Loma Rd have accessible units?
No, 1796 La Loma Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1796 La Loma Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1796 La Loma Rd has units with dishwashers.
