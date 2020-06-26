1796 La Loma Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Welcome home to this lovely mid-century modern in coveted San Rafael Hills of Pasadena with great views. Elevated above the street, this gem feels like a private oasis. With a generous sized pool and deck, there is plenty of room for enjoying the outdoors. Many windows flood the home with light and frame tree top views perfectly. The home is decidedly modern with strong, horizontal lines and an open layout that flows effortlessly. One bedroom is located off the entrance with access to outdoor area while the other three bedrooms are located on the upper level at the opposite side of the kitchen / living room. Balcony attached to living room to enjoy amazing sunsets. Located in a quiet area of Pasadena with tree lined streets and architecturally blessed homes; it is also adjacent to all the hip eateries and cafes in nearby Eagle Rock and Highland Park. This quintessential mid-century modern home is full of charm and ready to make it your home.