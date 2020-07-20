All apartments in Pasadena
1781 Whitefield Road

Location

1781 Whitefield Road, Pasadena, CA 91104

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This one level California Bungalow style single family home is situated in a quiet neighborhood of Pasadena. It boasts a huge backyard and comes with an extra-long driveway that can park additional cars plus a detached 1-car garage. The interior of this lovely home is bright and airy and features a living room, kitchen, dining area, laundry room. The light-filled living room is enhanced by a decoratively painted white brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves, which adds warmth and style to the home. It also contains beautiful solid wood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is well appointed with cherry stained cabinetry, beautiful crystal white quartz stone countertops. mosaic tile backsplash, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and easy to maintain slate tile flooring in the kitchen area. The adjacent dining area is perfect for enjoying intimate meals with your family. Off the kitchen is a laundry room. This home also boasts 2 nice sized bedrooms with solid wood flooring throughout. The home is situated on a large 7,507 square foot lot where beautiful sunset and mountain views can be enjoyed. It has plenty of sunshine and space to accommodate any and all of your outdoor entertaining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Whitefield Road have any available units?
1781 Whitefield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Whitefield Road have?
Some of 1781 Whitefield Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Whitefield Road currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Whitefield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Whitefield Road pet-friendly?
No, 1781 Whitefield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1781 Whitefield Road offer parking?
Yes, 1781 Whitefield Road offers parking.
Does 1781 Whitefield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Whitefield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Whitefield Road have a pool?
No, 1781 Whitefield Road does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Whitefield Road have accessible units?
No, 1781 Whitefield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Whitefield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Whitefield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
