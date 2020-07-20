1781 Whitefield Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

This one level California Bungalow style single family home is situated in a quiet neighborhood of Pasadena. It boasts a huge backyard and comes with an extra-long driveway that can park additional cars plus a detached 1-car garage. The interior of this lovely home is bright and airy and features a living room, kitchen, dining area, laundry room. The light-filled living room is enhanced by a decoratively painted white brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves, which adds warmth and style to the home. It also contains beautiful solid wood flooring throughout. The gourmet kitchen is well appointed with cherry stained cabinetry, beautiful crystal white quartz stone countertops. mosaic tile backsplash, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a center island, and easy to maintain slate tile flooring in the kitchen area. The adjacent dining area is perfect for enjoying intimate meals with your family. Off the kitchen is a laundry room. This home also boasts 2 nice sized bedrooms with solid wood flooring throughout. The home is situated on a large 7,507 square foot lot where beautiful sunset and mountain views can be enjoyed. It has plenty of sunshine and space to accommodate any and all of your outdoor entertaining needs.