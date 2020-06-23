All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue

1705 North Fair Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1705 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic Craftsman-style residence in Pasadena in a gated community of 24 townhomes. This spacious, quiet, 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 3 level townhome has abundant natural light, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, and french doors from the living room to the front porch. Solid surface countertops throughout, fresh neutral paint, and refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Spacious Master Suite and bath with dual sinks, separate shower and large tub. Tons of closet space and two pantries in the kitchen. Interior laundry and attached 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a generous common courtyard area with gazebo. Minutes from Old Town! Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered. HOA (which includes water and trash) and gas are paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue have any available units?
1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
