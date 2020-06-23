1705 N Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Classic Craftsman-style residence in Pasadena in a gated community of 24 townhomes. This spacious, quiet, 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 3 level townhome has abundant natural light, vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room, and french doors from the living room to the front porch. Solid surface countertops throughout, fresh neutral paint, and refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Spacious Master Suite and bath with dual sinks, separate shower and large tub. Tons of closet space and two pantries in the kitchen. Interior laundry and attached 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a generous common courtyard area with gazebo. Minutes from Old Town! Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered. HOA (which includes water and trash) and gas are paid by owner.