1690 E California Boulevard

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool garage

Welcome to this gorgeous two-story English-Style home located in the prestigious Cal-Tech area of Pasadena. This home features three bedroom, three bath (with an upstairs nursery or office), a step-down gracious living room with wood-beamed ceiling, fireplace and French door that lead to a private covered patio overlooking the beautiful gardens and pool. A spacious formal dining room opens to the butlers pantry with plentiful cupboards and mahogany courtertops. The kitchen opens to a cozy breakfast area that overlooks the pool and back gardens. A converted garage functions beautifully as a rumpus room/gym or a pool room and features a downstairs 3/4 baths and adjacent bedroom. A spacious master with bath and adjoining nursery/office as well as a third bedroom with full bath complete the second floor of this wonderful home. Walking distance to Cal-Tech and PCC, and conveniently close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and transportation. Yet the neighborhood is nestled serenely in the San Gabriel foothills and surrounded by amazing nature.