Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1690 E California Boulevard

1690 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1690 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Welcome to this gorgeous two-story English-Style home located in the prestigious Cal-Tech area of Pasadena. This home features three bedroom, three bath (with an upstairs nursery or office), a step-down gracious living room with wood-beamed ceiling, fireplace and French door that lead to a private covered patio overlooking the beautiful gardens and pool. A spacious formal dining room opens to the butlers pantry with plentiful cupboards and mahogany courtertops. The kitchen opens to a cozy breakfast area that overlooks the pool and back gardens. A converted garage functions beautifully as a rumpus room/gym or a pool room and features a downstairs 3/4 baths and adjacent bedroom. A spacious master with bath and adjoining nursery/office as well as a third bedroom with full bath complete the second floor of this wonderful home. Walking distance to Cal-Tech and PCC, and conveniently close to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and transportation. Yet the neighborhood is nestled serenely in the San Gabriel foothills and surrounded by amazing nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 E California Boulevard have any available units?
1690 E California Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 E California Boulevard have?
Some of 1690 E California Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 E California Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1690 E California Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 E California Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1690 E California Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1690 E California Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1690 E California Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1690 E California Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 E California Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 E California Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1690 E California Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1690 E California Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1690 E California Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 E California Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 E California Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
