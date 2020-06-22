168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Introducing Pasadena's Exquisite Town & Country Community for lease. These warm Tuscan Vernacular style residences have been perceptively designed to embody the charm and character of a luxurious California lifestyle. A single-level floor plan allows for a seamless transition room to room. Inside, upscale elements include European style porcelain tile floors, high grade Berber wall-to- wall carpeting, and flooring inspired by wide-plank wood. European style kitchens are appointed with high-end appliances, custom stained wood, and frosted glass cabinets. Elevator access to your private two-car garage makes coming and going a breeze.