168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard

168 S Sierra Madre Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

168 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Introducing Pasadena's Exquisite Town & Country Community for lease. These warm Tuscan Vernacular style residences have been perceptively designed to embody the charm and character of a luxurious California lifestyle. A single-level floor plan allows for a seamless transition room to room. Inside, upscale elements include European style porcelain tile floors, high grade Berber wall-to- wall carpeting, and flooring inspired by wide-plank wood. European style kitchens are appointed with high-end appliances, custom stained wood, and frosted glass cabinets. Elevator access to your private two-car garage makes coming and going a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have?
Some of 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 S Sierra Madre Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
