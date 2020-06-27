1617 PLEASANT Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking

The Wirick Residence, 1958, by Buff, Straub & Hensman, AIA. Located in the Poppy Peak Historic District and meticulously maintained, this classic example of Buff, Straub & Hensman's early post and beam style offers the ultimate in indoor-outdoor living with soaring walls of glass overlooking tranquil views of its natural surroundings. The open plan interior accesses a deep deck, patio and hillside gardens. The home features extensive original built-ins and an additional loft space well suited for an office. Rare opportunity to live in a masterpiece of mid-century modern architecture. The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 renewed bathrooms and a carport for 2 cars.