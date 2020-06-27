All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1617 PLEASANT Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1617 PLEASANT Way
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

1617 PLEASANT Way

1617 Pleasant Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1617 Pleasant Way, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
The Wirick Residence, 1958, by Buff, Straub & Hensman, AIA. Located in the Poppy Peak Historic District and meticulously maintained, this classic example of Buff, Straub & Hensman's early post and beam style offers the ultimate in indoor-outdoor living with soaring walls of glass overlooking tranquil views of its natural surroundings. The open plan interior accesses a deep deck, patio and hillside gardens. The home features extensive original built-ins and an additional loft space well suited for an office. Rare opportunity to live in a masterpiece of mid-century modern architecture. The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 renewed bathrooms and a carport for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 PLEASANT Way have any available units?
1617 PLEASANT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 PLEASANT Way have?
Some of 1617 PLEASANT Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 PLEASANT Way currently offering any rent specials?
1617 PLEASANT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 PLEASANT Way pet-friendly?
No, 1617 PLEASANT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1617 PLEASANT Way offer parking?
Yes, 1617 PLEASANT Way offers parking.
Does 1617 PLEASANT Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 PLEASANT Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 PLEASANT Way have a pool?
No, 1617 PLEASANT Way does not have a pool.
Does 1617 PLEASANT Way have accessible units?
No, 1617 PLEASANT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 PLEASANT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 PLEASANT Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton