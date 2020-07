Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This traditional home is located on prestigious San Pasqual Street and is only half a block from Caltech. It is less than a mile from the South Lake Central Business District and a short distance to the 210, 110 and 134 freeways! The front yard is spacious and features a white picket fence and mature trees. There is a formal entry, spacious living room with fireplace, a dining area and a family room.



(RLNE5740188)