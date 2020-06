Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

DESIGNER,Beautifully Updated Bright and Airy, 2 Bed, 1 Bath craftsman to include ALL NEW: Plumbing, Electrical, Central A/C & Heat, Stainless Steel kitchen with Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave hood, Washer/Dryer. Hardwood floors refinished to capture the feel of a 1923 bungalow. LARGE private front yard and LARGE deck off the kitchen and back bedroom. 2 car off street parking with remote control access. Includes water and gardener. Will consider small dog.