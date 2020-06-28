1415 PALOMA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly painted. Located in East Pasadena on Paloma and Hill. The house is set away from the street with green shrubs around the front of the property for added privacy. This home has a large living and dining room with a fireplace. Off the dining room, there is a large nook for an office or library. The kitchen offers tons of counter space and cabinetry. Off the kitchen, a hallway that leads to an ensuite master and a second large bedroom. An additional completed basement complete this house. Large front and side yard for entertaining. Price is for front house only. Easy to show.