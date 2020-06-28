All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1415 PALOMA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1415 PALOMA Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1415 PALOMA Street

1415 Paloma Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 Paloma Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
North Pasadena Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted. Located in East Pasadena on Paloma and Hill. The house is set away from the street with green shrubs around the front of the property for added privacy. This home has a large living and dining room with a fireplace. Off the dining room, there is a large nook for an office or library. The kitchen offers tons of counter space and cabinetry. Off the kitchen, a hallway that leads to an ensuite master and a second large bedroom. An additional completed basement complete this house. Large front and side yard for entertaining. Price is for front house only. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 PALOMA Street have any available units?
1415 PALOMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 PALOMA Street have?
Some of 1415 PALOMA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 PALOMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 PALOMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 PALOMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1415 PALOMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1415 PALOMA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1415 PALOMA Street offers parking.
Does 1415 PALOMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 PALOMA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 PALOMA Street have a pool?
No, 1415 PALOMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 PALOMA Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 PALOMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 PALOMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 PALOMA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton