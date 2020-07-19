141 Parkwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bright and cozy 2 bedroom Condo Multi-story 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo with hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs with two tandem covered parking spaces located on a quiet residential street. Natural light pours through the paned windows into the open floor planned living room, dining area and kitchen. Central AC and heating, separate laundry facility all nestled into this 12 unit. Close to Caltech, Pasadena City College, Historic Route 66 (Colorado Blvd), great shopping on S. Lake Street, Hasting Village shopping and a short drive to the 210, 110 and 710 freeways. Move-in Special- $500 off first months rent on approved credit.