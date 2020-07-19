All apartments in Pasadena
141 Parkwood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

141 Parkwood Ave

141 North Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

141 North Parkwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Description

Bright and cozy 2 bedroom Condo Multi-story 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo with hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms are upstairs with two tandem covered parking spaces located on a quiet residential street. Natural light pours through the paned windows into the open floor planned living room, dining area and kitchen. Central AC and heating, separate laundry facility all nestled into this 12 unit. Close to Caltech, Pasadena City College, Historic Route 66 (Colorado Blvd), great shopping on S. Lake Street, Hasting Village shopping and a short drive to the 210, 110 and 710 freeways. Move-in Special- $500 off first months rent on approved credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Parkwood Ave have any available units?
141 Parkwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Parkwood Ave have?
Some of 141 Parkwood Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Parkwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
141 Parkwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Parkwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 141 Parkwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 141 Parkwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 141 Parkwood Ave offers parking.
Does 141 Parkwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Parkwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Parkwood Ave have a pool?
No, 141 Parkwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 141 Parkwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 141 Parkwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Parkwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Parkwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
