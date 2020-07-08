139 N Holliston Ave 139-A

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

Sycamore Apartments - Property Id: 278250



$600 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

The four-unit per building community has one-and-two bedroom floor plans. Each apartment has rear doors, garage parking, air conditioner, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and vertical blinds. The large living room and dinette area are separate. The bedrooms are very spacious and the kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, tile floors, garbage disposal, range hood, and stove with oven. The building has a laundry facility on-site, cable reception, water, and trash service.



Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Pasadena sits about ten miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. Known as the City of Roses, Pasadena hosts an annual Rose Parade, where a variety of floats covered in flowers file through the streets. Pasadena is also home to Rose Bowl Stadium, which is the site of a yearly championship college football game in addition to a monthly flea market.

Pasadena has a lot more to offer residents than just rose-named events.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5770521)