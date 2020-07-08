All apartments in Pasadena
139 N Holliston Ave 139-A

139 North Holliston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

139 North Holliston Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Sycamore Apartments - Property Id: 278250

$600 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT
The four-unit per building community has one-and-two bedroom floor plans. Each apartment has rear doors, garage parking, air conditioner, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and vertical blinds. The large living room and dinette area are separate. The bedrooms are very spacious and the kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful granite countertops, tile floors, garbage disposal, range hood, and stove with oven. The building has a laundry facility on-site, cable reception, water, and trash service.

Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Pasadena sits about ten miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. Known as the City of Roses, Pasadena hosts an annual Rose Parade, where a variety of floats covered in flowers file through the streets. Pasadena is also home to Rose Bowl Stadium, which is the site of a yearly championship college football game in addition to a monthly flea market.
Pasadena has a lot more to offer residents than just rose-named events.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278250
Property Id 278250

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5770521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A have any available units?
139 N Holliston Ave 139-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A have?
Some of 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A currently offering any rent specials?
139 N Holliston Ave 139-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A is pet friendly.
Does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A offer parking?
Yes, 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A offers parking.
Does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A have a pool?
No, 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A does not have a pool.
Does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A have accessible units?
No, 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A does not have accessible units.
Does 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 N Holliston Ave 139-A does not have units with dishwashers.

