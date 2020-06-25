All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

1380 Doremus Road

1380 Doremus Road
Location

1380 Doremus Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Situated in the highly desirable San Rafael Hills and Southwest Pasadena. This single level traditional home has been well maintained and is in move-in condition. 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths, 1775 sqft of living area nested over 11,000 sqft Lot..... Spacious kithcen has newer stove and newer oven, Oversize/bright living room with a cozy fireplace, Dinning area with a french Door that leads to Backyard, 2-car attached garage with direct access .... Other features are Mahogany Hardwood Floor in Most of Area, a recently remolded bathroom, quality upgraded double panel windows, Skylights in Living Room and Bathroom bringing plenty of natural light .... No Pets ..... Idea Location, Easy Access to Downtown LA, Old Town Pasadena, and Rose Bowl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

