134 S Craig Ave

Amenities
Cottage near Caltech and PCC, large patio - Property Id: 108343
Ready to move in. Rear cottage with large living & dining room, fenced side yard, bonus work shop! Storage in basement. Laundry hook-ups. GREAT location, walk to PCC, Caltech, Hamilton Elementary School and transportation. * The cottage is completely separate from the front house at 132 S. Craig which is separated by a fenced yard and driveway. This is a stand alone cottage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108343
