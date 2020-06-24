All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 134 S Craig Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
134 S Craig Ave
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:10 AM

134 S Craig Ave

134 South Craig Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

134 South Craig Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cottage near Caltech and PCC, large patio - Property Id: 108343

Ready to move in. Rear cottage with large living & dining room, fenced side yard, bonus work shop! Storage in basement. Laundry hook-ups. GREAT location, walk to PCC, Caltech, Hamilton Elementary School and transportation. * The cottage is completely separate from the front house at 132 S. Craig which is separated by a fenced yard and driveway. This is a stand alone cottage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108343
Property Id 108343

(RLNE4788403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 S Craig Ave have any available units?
134 S Craig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 S Craig Ave have?
Some of 134 S Craig Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 S Craig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
134 S Craig Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S Craig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 S Craig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 134 S Craig Ave offer parking?
No, 134 S Craig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 134 S Craig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 S Craig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S Craig Ave have a pool?
No, 134 S Craig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 134 S Craig Ave have accessible units?
No, 134 S Craig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S Craig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 S Craig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oakland Summit
650 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton