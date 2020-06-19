All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:39 PM

1299 Cordova Street

1299 Cordova Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1695924
Location

1299 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

With secure entry to the building and gated parking for 1 dedicated underground space, this 1 bedroom condominium 1 bathroom condominium is a great opportunity. Just 1 block from PCC, 1 block from Cal Tech, and just a few blocks from Downtown Pasadena make this location a "Bikers Paradise" and "Walkers Paradise" according to WalkScore.com.

The condominium is a spacious 900 sq ft and the enclosed and carpeted patio - something only a few in the building can boast - adds an additional 200 sq ft of living space. The bathroom has a bonus shower and the bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and built-in bookshelves.

$2000.00 Rent / $2000.00 Deposit
Lease Term: 1-year
Application Fee: $45

Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.

This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.
Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1299 Cordova Street have any available units?
1299 Cordova Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1299 Cordova Street have?
Some of 1299 Cordova Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1299 Cordova Street currently offering any rent specials?
1299 Cordova Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1299 Cordova Street pet-friendly?
No, 1299 Cordova Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1299 Cordova Street offer parking?
Yes, 1299 Cordova Street does offer parking.
Does 1299 Cordova Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1299 Cordova Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1299 Cordova Street have a pool?
No, 1299 Cordova Street does not have a pool.
Does 1299 Cordova Street have accessible units?
No, 1299 Cordova Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1299 Cordova Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1299 Cordova Street does not have units with dishwashers.
