1299 Cordova Street

With secure entry to the building and gated parking for 1 dedicated underground space, this 1 bedroom condominium 1 bathroom condominium is a great opportunity. Just 1 block from PCC, 1 block from Cal Tech, and just a few blocks from Downtown Pasadena make this location a "Bikers Paradise" and "Walkers Paradise" according to WalkScore.com.



The condominium is a spacious 900 sq ft and the enclosed and carpeted patio - something only a few in the building can boast - adds an additional 200 sq ft of living space. The bathroom has a bonus shower and the bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and built-in bookshelves.



$2000.00 Rent / $2000.00 Deposit

Lease Term: 1-year

Application Fee: $45



Rent does not include additional $5.00 Transmission Recovery Fee. Allows Tenant online portal access to pay rent, request, and track maintenance, and improve Tenant communications.



This property is professionally managed through Ramona Property Managers, Inc.

Ramona Property Managers represents owners and investors and does not charge for information on any of our available properties. Any third party requesting charging a fee for this information or any properties managed by Ramona Property Managers is doing so without our permission or consent.

