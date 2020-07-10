1288 N Garfield Ave,

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

In the desirable neighborhood of Garfield Heights in the city of Pasadena, this transitional 1902 Victorian offers a Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Bathroom, 2 additional Bedrooms and Bathrooms, Entry with large closet, Living Room, Dining Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen, Laundry Room, California basement, Gated driveway, and a 2 Car detached Garage. As you approach this lovely property, an airy porch welcomes you and your attention is immediately drawn to the brand new tri-color exterior paint and era specific architectural details that have been meticulously restored. With design and style in mind, upgrades and renovations include: updated plumbing and electricity, repaired, restored, and recently painted exterior, restored entry door, meticulously manicured grounds, Central A/C, and bolted foundation. With over 12, 000 sq. ft of useable land, there is ample space for an ADU addition and an urban Garden.