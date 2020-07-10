All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

1288 N Garfield Ave,

1288 North Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1288 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In the desirable neighborhood of Garfield Heights in the city of Pasadena, this transitional 1902 Victorian offers a Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, Master Bathroom, 2 additional Bedrooms and Bathrooms, Entry with large closet, Living Room, Dining Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen, Laundry Room, California basement, Gated driveway, and a 2 Car detached Garage. As you approach this lovely property, an airy porch welcomes you and your attention is immediately drawn to the brand new tri-color exterior paint and era specific architectural details that have been meticulously restored. With design and style in mind, upgrades and renovations include: updated plumbing and electricity, repaired, restored, and recently painted exterior, restored entry door, meticulously manicured grounds, Central A/C, and bolted foundation. With over 12, 000 sq. ft of useable land, there is ample space for an ADU addition and an urban Garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 N Garfield Ave, have any available units?
1288 N Garfield Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1288 N Garfield Ave, have?
Some of 1288 N Garfield Ave,'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 N Garfield Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
1288 N Garfield Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 N Garfield Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 1288 N Garfield Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1288 N Garfield Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 1288 N Garfield Ave, offers parking.
Does 1288 N Garfield Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1288 N Garfield Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 N Garfield Ave, have a pool?
No, 1288 N Garfield Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 1288 N Garfield Ave, have accessible units?
No, 1288 N Garfield Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 N Garfield Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1288 N Garfield Ave, has units with dishwashers.

