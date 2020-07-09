All apartments in Pasadena
1285 Doremus Rd

1285 Doremus Road · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Doremus Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful contemporary home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street right where San Rafael meets Highland Park. This charming home features a brand new and absolutely adorable kitchen, packed with all the updated essentials, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, double oven and counter top stove. The butcher block island offers extra storage and counter space for whipping up all of your culinary delights when you really need to spread out! Just off the kitchen is the door that leads in and out of the garage making unloading groceries and new treasures a snap, not to mention the washer and dryer are neatly hidden out of sight in the garage. The dining room and living room feature wall to wall French doors with beautfiul wood framesfor true indoor/outdoor living at its most decadent. Just wait unit you see this yard in person, it is just pure magic. Butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds are all attracted to this gorgeous Monet\'s garden. The gardener is included but if you are someone who really likes to get their hands into the Earth, this yard will be absolute paradise for you. The three bedrooms are amplesized and have plenty of storage. Pleae note- the closet in the third bedroomhas been transformed into a bookshelf, this room would be perfect for an at home office or studio but can also be used as a bedroom. The bathroom is aJack-and-Jill style bathroom with double sinks,joiningthe two main bedrooms and just across the hall from the third. This home is an absolute treasure and a must see in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Doremus Rd have any available units?
1285 Doremus Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Doremus Rd have?
Some of 1285 Doremus Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Doremus Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Doremus Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Doremus Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1285 Doremus Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1285 Doremus Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Doremus Rd offers parking.
Does 1285 Doremus Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1285 Doremus Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Doremus Rd have a pool?
No, 1285 Doremus Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Doremus Rd have accessible units?
No, 1285 Doremus Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Doremus Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Doremus Rd has units with dishwashers.

