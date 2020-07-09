1285 Doremus Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful contemporary home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street right where San Rafael meets Highland Park. This charming home features a brand new and absolutely adorable kitchen, packed with all the updated essentials, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, double oven and counter top stove. The butcher block island offers extra storage and counter space for whipping up all of your culinary delights when you really need to spread out! Just off the kitchen is the door that leads in and out of the garage making unloading groceries and new treasures a snap, not to mention the washer and dryer are neatly hidden out of sight in the garage. The dining room and living room feature wall to wall French doors with beautfiul wood framesfor true indoor/outdoor living at its most decadent. Just wait unit you see this yard in person, it is just pure magic. Butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds are all attracted to this gorgeous Monet\'s garden. The gardener is included but if you are someone who really likes to get their hands into the Earth, this yard will be absolute paradise for you. The three bedrooms are amplesized and have plenty of storage. Pleae note- the closet in the third bedroomhas been transformed into a bookshelf, this room would be perfect for an at home office or studio but can also be used as a bedroom. The bathroom is aJack-and-Jill style bathroom with double sinks,joiningthe two main bedrooms and just across the hall from the third. This home is an absolute treasure and a must see in person!