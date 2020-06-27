1255 N Los Robles Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Charming Condo in Pasadena



Charming condo in beautiful Pasadena. Two stories, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, fireplace, patio, attached 2 car garage, central a/c, dining area, etc. .. Too much to list. You will love this condo. Hardwood floor and brick fireplace in living room. Tree Lined street and close to parks and Old Town Pasadena. Water and trash are paid. Electricity, gas and internet will be future tenant's responsibility. Current tenants will be in the property until the end of August. Will not be able to show until after September 1st.

