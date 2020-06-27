All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

1255 N Los Robles Ave 3

1255 N Los Robles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1255 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 10/01/19 Charming Condo in Pasadena - Property Id: 141467

Charming condo in beautiful Pasadena. Two stories, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, fireplace, patio, attached 2 car garage, central a/c, dining area, etc. .. Too much to list. You will love this condo. Hardwood floor and brick fireplace in living room. Tree Lined street and close to parks and Old Town Pasadena. Water and trash are paid. Electricity, gas and internet will be future tenant's responsibility. Current tenants will be in the property until the end of August. Will not be able to show until after September 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141467p
Property Id 141467

(RLNE5055029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 have any available units?
1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 have?
Some of 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 N Los Robles Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
