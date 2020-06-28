125 Hurlbut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand new modern condo! This home is in the newly constructed West Grove complex in Pasadena close to Fair Oaks, Huntington Hospital, the Gold Line and Old Town. With an open floor plan, high ceilings and plenty of natural light, this beautiful home is welcoming and quiet. The home has a wonderful master suite as well as a second bedroom and bathroom. All new appliances are included, as well as 2 parking spaces and a spacious storage unit in the garage. The complex has a wonderful patio area with BBQ and fire pit to enjoy the great Pasadena weather. This home is ready to move in and enjoy!email:Amy@AmyEngler.com