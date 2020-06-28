All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 125 Hurlbut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
125 Hurlbut Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

125 Hurlbut Street

125 Hurlbut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 Hurlbut St, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand new modern condo! This home is in the newly constructed West Grove complex in Pasadena close to Fair Oaks, Huntington Hospital, the Gold Line and Old Town. With an open floor plan, high ceilings and plenty of natural light, this beautiful home is welcoming and quiet. The home has a wonderful master suite as well as a second bedroom and bathroom. All new appliances are included, as well as 2 parking spaces and a spacious storage unit in the garage. The complex has a wonderful patio area with BBQ and fire pit to enjoy the great Pasadena weather. This home is ready to move in and enjoy!email:Amy@AmyEngler.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Hurlbut Street have any available units?
125 Hurlbut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Hurlbut Street have?
Some of 125 Hurlbut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Hurlbut Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 Hurlbut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Hurlbut Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 Hurlbut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 125 Hurlbut Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 Hurlbut Street offers parking.
Does 125 Hurlbut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Hurlbut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Hurlbut Street have a pool?
No, 125 Hurlbut Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 Hurlbut Street have accessible units?
No, 125 Hurlbut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Hurlbut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Hurlbut Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton