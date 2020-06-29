1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

An elegant example of classic French design, this estate offers approximately 11,000+ sq. ft of luxury living. Appropriate for formal State entertaining or relaxed yet sophisticated day-to-day living, this vintage 1916 architectural and interior design masterpiece has been lovingly resurrected utilizing original elements combined with the finest materials and master craftsmanship. Behind private gates, the residence and its approximately one acre of formal grounds combine to create a world-class estate once hosting Hollywood's elite at lavish soir~es. Floors of polished and inlaid stone, soaring ceilings and massive French doors, imposing chandeliers, 5 fireplaces, magnificent ballroom and adjacent formal dining room with original parquetry floors, office/library, gym, chef's kitchen with original butler's pantry, pool, spa, caba~a, and countless architectural and design details throughout. Exquisitely furnished and convenient to all Pasadena and Los Angeles amenities.