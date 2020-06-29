All apartments in Pasadena
Pasadena, CA
1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue
1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue

1234 Oak Knoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Pasadena
Location

1234 Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Oak Knoll

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
An elegant example of classic French design, this estate offers approximately 11,000+ sq. ft of luxury living. Appropriate for formal State entertaining or relaxed yet sophisticated day-to-day living, this vintage 1916 architectural and interior design masterpiece has been lovingly resurrected utilizing original elements combined with the finest materials and master craftsmanship. Behind private gates, the residence and its approximately one acre of formal grounds combine to create a world-class estate once hosting Hollywood's elite at lavish soir~es. Floors of polished and inlaid stone, soaring ceilings and massive French doors, imposing chandeliers, 5 fireplaces, magnificent ballroom and adjacent formal dining room with original parquetry floors, office/library, gym, chef's kitchen with original butler's pantry, pool, spa, caba~a, and countless architectural and design details throughout. Exquisitely furnished and convenient to all Pasadena and Los Angeles amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have any available units?
1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have?
Some of 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue has a pool.
Does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 South OAK KNOLL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
