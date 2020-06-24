1193 S Orange Grove Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large windows offer tree-top views from every room in this top floor unit in a gracious garden complex on convenient South Orange Grove Boulevard. The spacious Living Room has a gas fireplace and flows into the Dining Room with a large balcony for alfresco dining. There is a large kitchen, serviced by it's own exterior door, with great storage and an eating area. Closets abound in this condominium! The Master Suite had three closets, the second Bedroom has two closets, there is an entry closet and the hallway is a wall of closets! The home has been upgraded with copper plumbing and a brand new HVAC system. There is assigned parking for one car (#2) and on parking space with lots of storage in a shared garage. Laundry is at the south end of the garages. Please note that the HOA fee and utilities are included in the lease amount.