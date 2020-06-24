All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1193 S Orange Grove Boulevard
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

1193 S Orange Grove Boulevard

1193 S Orange Grove Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1193 S Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Lower Arroyo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Large windows offer tree-top views from every room in this top floor unit in a gracious garden complex on convenient South Orange Grove Boulevard. The spacious Living Room has a gas fireplace and flows into the Dining Room with a large balcony for alfresco dining. There is a large kitchen, serviced by it's own exterior door, with great storage and an eating area. Closets abound in this condominium! The Master Suite had three closets, the second Bedroom has two closets, there is an entry closet and the hallway is a wall of closets! The home has been upgraded with copper plumbing and a brand new HVAC system. There is assigned parking for one car (#2) and on parking space with lots of storage in a shared garage. Laundry is at the south end of the garages. Please note that the HOA fee and utilities are included in the lease amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

