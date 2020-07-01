1155 East Del Mar Boulevard

Amenities

301 Available 11/07/19 Del Mar Townhomes is a lovely building located in the heart of Pasadena. Just a few minutes from old town, we feature spacious apartments with modern amenities and vintage charm. We offer washer and dryers, microwaves and updated fixtures. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout, our apartments also have hardwood floors, picture windows, recessed lighting, granite countertops, storage units, and easy access elevators. We are near to 210 Fwy, walking distance to Cal Tech and Pasadena Community College. We are a pet-friendly community! Appliances included.



(RLNE5231585)