Location

1155 East Del Mar Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
301 Available 11/07/19 Del Mar Townhomes is a lovely building located in the heart of Pasadena. Just a few minutes from old town, we feature spacious apartments with modern amenities and vintage charm. We offer washer and dryers, microwaves and updated fixtures. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout, our apartments also have hardwood floors, picture windows, recessed lighting, granite countertops, storage units, and easy access elevators. We are near to 210 Fwy, walking distance to Cal Tech and Pasadena Community College. We are a pet-friendly community! Appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

