1097 Eucalyptus Ln

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4271699089 ---- Charming Pasadena home will surely impress you! This lovely traditional home features a bright and open floor plan, four bedrooms including a master suite, two bathrooms, a formal dining room, a central air-conditioning unit, security system and a patio that adds to the home\'s amazing ambiance. Entertain guests in the large yard and the spacious living room. It boasts an inviting garden with fruit trees and beautiful mountain view from the front. Easy access to 110, 210 and 134 Freeways. Five minutes to the Rose Bowl and Old Town Pasadena. Quiet, established neighborhood. Lots of storage in the garage, and a new roof, hvac and fence were recently installed. Check this out now, this might be your next home! Washer and Dryer included Alarm system included Utilities paid by Owner: Gardener PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Central Ac Disposal Parking Quiet Neighborhood Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit