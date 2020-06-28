All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 107 S Sierra Madre.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
107 S Sierra Madre
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:21 PM

107 S Sierra Madre

107 S Sierra Madre Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 S Sierra Madre Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cape Cod style townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom is on the first floor. Bright living room offers fireplace, new wood flooring, new recessed lights and a peek-a-boo view of the San Gabriel Mt. New updated efficient designed kitchen highlights new cabinets and Quartz countertop opens to living room. New remodeled bathrooms offers new shower stall, new sink and new light fixtures. Two car attached garage with direct access. Fresh interior paint and new carpet upstairs enhance attraction. Enclosed patio good for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood convenient located with walking distance to supermarket and restaurants. Close to close to Cal Tech and PCC. Easy access to Freeway 210. Move in Oct 5,2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 S Sierra Madre have any available units?
107 S Sierra Madre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 S Sierra Madre have?
Some of 107 S Sierra Madre's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 S Sierra Madre currently offering any rent specials?
107 S Sierra Madre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S Sierra Madre pet-friendly?
No, 107 S Sierra Madre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 107 S Sierra Madre offer parking?
Yes, 107 S Sierra Madre offers parking.
Does 107 S Sierra Madre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 S Sierra Madre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S Sierra Madre have a pool?
No, 107 S Sierra Madre does not have a pool.
Does 107 S Sierra Madre have accessible units?
No, 107 S Sierra Madre does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S Sierra Madre have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 S Sierra Madre does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton