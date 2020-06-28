107 S Sierra Madre

Amenities

Cape Cod style townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom is on the first floor. Bright living room offers fireplace, new wood flooring, new recessed lights and a peek-a-boo view of the San Gabriel Mt. New updated efficient designed kitchen highlights new cabinets and Quartz countertop opens to living room. New remodeled bathrooms offers new shower stall, new sink and new light fixtures. Two car attached garage with direct access. Fresh interior paint and new carpet upstairs enhance attraction. Enclosed patio good for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood convenient located with walking distance to supermarket and restaurants. Close to close to Cal Tech and PCC. Easy access to Freeway 210. Move in Oct 5,2019.