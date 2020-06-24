104 E Claremont St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access pet friendly

Renting out a room in my home. Its a 2 bed 1 bath home. I am currently living there. Roommate situation .Newly renovated bathroom . It is a shared bathroom. I live with my dog, who's very well trained.



Lease agreement will be for 6 months, possible to end of the year.



Home has a garage for storage and laundry on site . I am looking for a roommate whos a working professional. Someone who takes their job seriously, is very clean and respectful. Kitchen and living room is shared.



Utilities are around 90 for water gas trash, 35 for WiFi and 20 for gas. this is merely an estimate. Quiet home in Pasadena , California.



Deposit is $1500. Serious inquiries can have their credit karma screen shot or bank statements available.



Stop by to see it! I work in Pasadena and Im close to Old Town.



No Pets Allowed



