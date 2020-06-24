All apartments in Pasadena
104 E Claremont St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

104 E Claremont St

104 East Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 East Claremont Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Renting out a room in my home. Its a 2 bed 1 bath home. I am currently living there. Roommate situation .Newly renovated bathroom . It is a shared bathroom. I live with my dog, who's very well trained.

Lease agreement will be for 6 months, possible to end of the year.

Home has a garage for storage and laundry on site . I am looking for a roommate whos a working professional. Someone who takes their job seriously, is very clean and respectful. Kitchen and living room is shared.

Utilities are around 90 for water gas trash, 35 for WiFi and 20 for gas. this is merely an estimate. Quiet home in Pasadena , California.

Deposit is $1500. Serious inquiries can have their credit karma screen shot or bank statements available.

Stop by to see it! I work in Pasadena and Im close to Old Town.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4801980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E Claremont St have any available units?
104 E Claremont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 E Claremont St have?
Some of 104 E Claremont St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 E Claremont St currently offering any rent specials?
104 E Claremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E Claremont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 E Claremont St is pet friendly.
Does 104 E Claremont St offer parking?
Yes, 104 E Claremont St offers parking.
Does 104 E Claremont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 E Claremont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E Claremont St have a pool?
No, 104 E Claremont St does not have a pool.
Does 104 E Claremont St have accessible units?
No, 104 E Claremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E Claremont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 E Claremont St has units with dishwashers.
