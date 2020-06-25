1003 Lincoln Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated one-story Spanish on southeast side of Rose Bowl. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own redone spacious bathroom. Beautiful original windows. Central air and heat. Fabulous kitchen with gorgeous custom wood cabinetry and counter tops. Wood floor in the formal Dining Room and Living Room. A charming Breakfast Room off of the kitchen. Rebuilt fireplace in the living room. Property is elevated above the street level which provides more privacy. The lot is flat. 2-car detached garage and driveway area parking. Laundry room off of the kitchen with hook ups.



(RLNE4833627)