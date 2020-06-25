1003 Lincoln Ave.

1003 Lincoln Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103 Prospect Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated one-story Spanish on southeast side of Rose Bowl. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own redone spacious bathroom. Beautiful original windows. Central air and heat. Fabulous kitchen with gorgeous custom wood cabinetry and counter tops. Wood floor in the formal Dining Room and Living Room. A charming Breakfast Room off of the kitchen. Rebuilt fireplace in the living room. Property is elevated above the street level which provides more privacy. The lot is flat. 2-car detached garage and driveway area parking. Laundry room off of the kitchen with hook ups.
(RLNE4833627)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)