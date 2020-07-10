Amenities
1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F Available 07/01/20 One bedroom Condo in the heart of Pasadena! - Fantastic one bedroom condo located in the heart of Pasadena.
Walking distance to Lake Street with multiple shops and restaurants!
Rent $2,095
Security Deposit $2,100
One bedroom
One bathroom
808 Sq Ft
Second floor unit
Wood and tile flooring throughout unit (NOTE: MANAGEMENT REQUIRES A RUG IN THE BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM TO COVER 70% of the floor)
Appliances include: refrigerator and stove/oven.
Private balcony
Laundry Room on site
Personal garage
Pets MAYBE with $500 pet deposit/per pet and $25 pet rent/per pet.
To apply: www.managedbyabc.com/vacancies
(RLNE5840167)