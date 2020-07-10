All apartments in Pasadena
1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F

1000 San Pasqual St · No Longer Available
Location

1000 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F Available 07/01/20 One bedroom Condo in the heart of Pasadena! - Fantastic one bedroom condo located in the heart of Pasadena.

Walking distance to Lake Street with multiple shops and restaurants!

Rent $2,095
Security Deposit $2,100
One bedroom
One bathroom
808 Sq Ft
Second floor unit
Wood and tile flooring throughout unit (NOTE: MANAGEMENT REQUIRES A RUG IN THE BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM TO COVER 70% of the floor)
Appliances include: refrigerator and stove/oven.
Private balcony
Laundry Room on site
Personal garage

Pets MAYBE with $500 pet deposit/per pet and $25 pet rent/per pet.

To apply: www.managedbyabc.com/vacancies

(RLNE5840167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F have any available units?
1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F have?
Some of 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F offers parking.
Does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F have a pool?
No, 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F have accessible units?
No, 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

