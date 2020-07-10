Amenities

1000 San Pasquel Street Unit F Available 07/01/20 One bedroom Condo in the heart of Pasadena! - Fantastic one bedroom condo located in the heart of Pasadena.



Walking distance to Lake Street with multiple shops and restaurants!



Rent $2,095

Security Deposit $2,100

One bedroom

One bathroom

808 Sq Ft

Second floor unit

Wood and tile flooring throughout unit (NOTE: MANAGEMENT REQUIRES A RUG IN THE BEDROOM AND LIVING ROOM TO COVER 70% of the floor)

Appliances include: refrigerator and stove/oven.

Private balcony

Laundry Room on site

Personal garage



Pets MAYBE with $500 pet deposit/per pet and $25 pet rent/per pet.



To apply: www.managedbyabc.com/vacancies



