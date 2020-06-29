All apartments in Pasadena
1000 San Pasqual Street
1000 San Pasqual Street

1000 San Pasqual Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Live in a city landmark! Close to CalTech and S. Lake shopping and restaurants. The complex was built in 1954 by developer Lionel V. Mayell, a condo pioneer, and is a city landmark that's eligible for Mills Tax benefits. The 959-square-foot unit itself is on the second floor and faces out to a central, grassy courtyard. Inside, there are hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen with fridge and stove. Original bath. Central air and heat. Washer/dryer in unit. The living room gets great light, thanks to east-facing floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 San Pasqual Street have any available units?
1000 San Pasqual Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 San Pasqual Street have?
Some of 1000 San Pasqual Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 San Pasqual Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 San Pasqual Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 San Pasqual Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 San Pasqual Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1000 San Pasqual Street offer parking?
No, 1000 San Pasqual Street does not offer parking.
Does 1000 San Pasqual Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 San Pasqual Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 San Pasqual Street have a pool?
No, 1000 San Pasqual Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 San Pasqual Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 San Pasqual Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 San Pasqual Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 San Pasqual Street does not have units with dishwashers.

