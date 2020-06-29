1000 San Pasqual Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning courtyard range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Live in a city landmark! Close to CalTech and S. Lake shopping and restaurants. The complex was built in 1954 by developer Lionel V. Mayell, a condo pioneer, and is a city landmark that's eligible for Mills Tax benefits. The 959-square-foot unit itself is on the second floor and faces out to a central, grassy courtyard. Inside, there are hardwood floors throughout with an updated kitchen with fridge and stove. Original bath. Central air and heat. Washer/dryer in unit. The living room gets great light, thanks to east-facing floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.