Set in the heart of the thriving and energetic Mission District, the three-level residence is a modern sanctuary with a tremendous amount of light and space. Built in 2004 and kept in pristine condition since, the generous floor plan and large yard, convey the feeling of a single family home.



This spacious house like condo has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms over 3 levels, an open plan gourmet kitchen. A Large living space opens onto a private garden, just minutes walk from great bars, restaurants and the rest of San Francisco!



Top level has 2 Master Suites both with Queen beds and ensuite bathrooms and a spa bath in the larger room. They are separated by a catwalk for privacy.



The bottom level is the 3rd bedroom. Full size with Queen bed.



The Middle level hosts the open plan living space, with a large kitchen including breakfast bar which flows into the main living room and onto the private terrace and garden in the back yard. The terrace has a BBQ, outdoor dining table and outdoor sofas for lounging with a book! There is also a 4th bedroom / TV room on this level, which has a 60 flatscreen, sofa bed and day bed / window bed and a 3rd full bathroom.The home also comes with two car parking and a large deeded storage space in the garage.



Available FULLY FURNISHED and EQUIPPED ONLY, Please no inquiries for unfurnished.



Stove/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer in unit

Unit accommodates: 8

Built in 2004, 3 floors

Private parking: Attached garage

Laptop friendly work space

Heating

Bed sizes: 4 Queens bed

Back Yard

TV with extended cable

High speed internet

Water, garbage, PG&E cap up to $100 a month, once a month housekeeping