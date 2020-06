Amenities

patio / balcony garage some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking garage

Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas



Unfurnished



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs****



SMOKING: Non-Smoking



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security Deposit



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: By Appointment Only. Please schedule an appointment by clicking on the link below https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/701-n-los-felices-circle-west-l116?p=TenantTurner



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: No



• Property Description Details •



AREA INFORMATION: North Palm Springs

FLOORING: Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and bathroom, Laminate flooring though out the rest of the condo

GARAGE/PARKING: Covered carport

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Electric stove

PROPERTY TYPE: First floor condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash

YEAR BUILT: 1978

YARD: Covered patio



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions or felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



• Application, Lease Terms •



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & be approved by Owner



*LEASE DURATION: 1 Year Lease



*PROPERTY MANAGER: Josh Kidd



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. *



