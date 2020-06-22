421 N Farrell Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)...



PS ID# of 3695



NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY!



Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.



Outdoor entertaining areas, dining and living room, kitchen, and master suite in this beautifully modernized mid-century ranch. This gated property just around 3 minutes away from Downtown Palm Springs is surrounded by tall, mature and lush trees with grassy front and backyards providing a unique and very private oasis in the desert.



This recently renovated end to end home features porcelain floors throughout, quartz countertops, skylights, LED lighting, rainfall showers, and heated pool and jacuzzi with Pebble-Tec and Kool Deck. Upscale Mid-Century touches everywhere.



The grounds come to life at night with generously installed landscaping. The home is furnished inside and out for luxury and to make your stay relaxation perfection.