Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

421 N Farrell Dr

421 North Farrell Drive · (442) 227-2030
Location

421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)...

PS ID# of 3695

NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY!

Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.

Outdoor entertaining areas, dining and living room, kitchen, and master suite in this beautifully modernized mid-century ranch. This gated property just around 3 minutes away from Downtown Palm Springs is surrounded by tall, mature and lush trees with grassy front and backyards providing a unique and very private oasis in the desert.

This recently renovated end to end home features porcelain floors throughout, quartz countertops, skylights, LED lighting, rainfall showers, and heated pool and jacuzzi with Pebble-Tec and Kool Deck. Upscale Mid-Century touches everywhere.

The grounds come to life at night with generously installed landscaping. The home is furnished inside and out for luxury and to make your stay relaxation perfection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

