Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades. All appliances, including washer/dryer, storage, walk in closet, hardwood flooring in main space and a deep over sized balcony. Complex is centrally located on Sunrise and Alejo, so right in the middle of it all. Assigned off street parking, 3 pools and a nicely laid out and managed complex.



(RLNE3277114)