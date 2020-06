Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Lower unit with outstanding view and location in in popular Phase 4 in gated Mesquite CC. Greenbelt view to pool and mountains from your patio and master bedroom. Tiled floors in the main areas. Clean, with newer living room ad master bedroom furniture with flat screen TV's . Jan, February 2021 is rented. No rentals allowed during COVID19.