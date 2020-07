Amenities

Enjoy your 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome style condo nestled at the base of the mountains with incredible peaceful views. Bright and clean culdesac unit with tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathrooms, fireplace, two patios, NEST heating and cooling system, vaulted ceilings throughout, located near the pool and tennis courts, 2 car carport parking and private washer/dryer. Water and Trash included. This is the perfect Palm Springs location!