Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Plaza Villas condo (1 Bed / 1 Bath) available Short Term Rental.



Downtown designer condo with loads of upgrades. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with architectural metal back splash, stainless steel appliances. Laundry closet in the kitchen. Spacious great room featuring an entertainment center with a big screen TV. The dining area captures that Palm Springs Mod feeling. Large nicely furnished Master with another flat screen TV. Covered patio with barbecue. Community amenities include a large pool and spa and tennis courts.



Condo is 2 Blocks from downtown, walking distance to the Convention Center, and close to the Airport.



All the desert has to offer is awaiting you!!!



Short Term Monthly Rent:

Jan to May $3500

Jun to Aug $1700

Sep to Oct $2350

Nov to Dec $3100



Available Short Term Only!



https://www.bookerville.com/CalendarDisplay?property=8597