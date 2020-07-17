All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51

200 East Racquet Club Road · (760) 320-6656
Location

200 East Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1211 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo with Gorgeous Views Huge Private Yard and Stainless Steel Appliances - Newly renovated, ground floor condo with stunning Mountain Views. Spacious open floor plan with large private patio and yard
, perfect for small pets. Up to date kitchen with state of the art stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and contemporary white cabinets.

AMENITIES INCLUDE:
• 1211 Square Feet
• Open floor plan with living room and dining room
• Second Bedroom could be used as a great den or office
• New 20 x 20 porcelain tile throughout condo, no carpet
• New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets and granite countertops
• Inside laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer.
• Lots of storage closets throughout
• Master suite includes very large walking closet and built in vanity with sink.
• Beautiful private walled yard with 2 patios and mountain views.
• Detached shared garage with private storage unit.
• Fire Sprinklers in every room
• Community has 2 pools, 2 spas, club house, tennis courts, and fruit trees.
• Close access to 1-10 Freeway and Hwy 111 for easy commuting
• Quiet Neighborhood with great neighbors.

Camino Del Sol is a quiet, peaceful, relaxing, well maintained community with many condos being privately owned and very few rentals. Camino Del Sol is conveniently situated close to downtown Palm Springs, Parks, recreation facilities, casinos, golf courses, major restaurants, markets, shopping malls, schools, hospital and medical facilities.

SERVICES AND UTILITIES INCLUDED:
• Trash
• Water
• Landscape (once a month if desired)
• Time Warner Cable Package (basic cable, movie channels and more)

Pet Policy: Must meet eligibility requirements, and additional $300 security deposit required per pet, maximum 2 pets allowed.

(RLNE2068227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

