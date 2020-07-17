Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

200 E Racquet Club # 51 - 51 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Condo with Gorgeous Views Huge Private Yard and Stainless Steel Appliances - Newly renovated, ground floor condo with stunning Mountain Views. Spacious open floor plan with large private patio and yard

, perfect for small pets. Up to date kitchen with state of the art stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops and contemporary white cabinets.



AMENITIES INCLUDE:

• 1211 Square Feet

• Open floor plan with living room and dining room

• Second Bedroom could be used as a great den or office

• New 20 x 20 porcelain tile throughout condo, no carpet

• New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new white cabinets and granite countertops

• Inside laundry closet with stackable washer and dryer.

• Lots of storage closets throughout

• Master suite includes very large walking closet and built in vanity with sink.

• Beautiful private walled yard with 2 patios and mountain views.

• Detached shared garage with private storage unit.

• Fire Sprinklers in every room

• Community has 2 pools, 2 spas, club house, tennis courts, and fruit trees.

• Close access to 1-10 Freeway and Hwy 111 for easy commuting

• Quiet Neighborhood with great neighbors.



Camino Del Sol is a quiet, peaceful, relaxing, well maintained community with many condos being privately owned and very few rentals. Camino Del Sol is conveniently situated close to downtown Palm Springs, Parks, recreation facilities, casinos, golf courses, major restaurants, markets, shopping malls, schools, hospital and medical facilities.



SERVICES AND UTILITIES INCLUDED:

• Trash

• Water

• Landscape (once a month if desired)

• Time Warner Cable Package (basic cable, movie channels and more)



Pet Policy: Must meet eligibility requirements, and additional $300 security deposit required per pet, maximum 2 pets allowed.



(RLNE2068227)